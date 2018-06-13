World Renowned Illusionist & Miami Native Dylan Ace performing hometown magic shows at Dave & Busters Dolphin Mall!

World Champion Illusionist DYLAN ACE live on stage!

World Renowned Illusionist and Miami Native Dylan Ace will perform his new full evening show back in his hometown of Miami, FL. at the Showroom at DAVE & Buster’s at Dolphin Mall. Ace has been hailed by many as one of this generations leading illusionists. Dylan Ace’s show is a fun & interactive theatrical magical experience with jaw dropping illusions, sleight of hand and mind reading.

Tickets are only $15. , general admission seating, and available to purchase at www.dylanace.com or at the showroom door 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8pm

June 23rd, July 7th, July 21st and August 4th.

Dave & Buster’s is located at Dolphin Mall – 11481 NW 12th Street #E622 Miami, FL. 33172

For more information and to purchase tickets for illusionist DYLAN ACE live on stage visit: www.dylanace.com/shows

About Dylan

With his unique talent and skills World champion Illusionist Dylan Ace has elevated the art of illusion to a whole new level. Ace is the youngest world champion of the International Brotherhood of Magicians world magic competition, has been featured on every major American & Latin television network, and has served as an opening act for Julio Iglesias, Celia Cruz, Paul Simon, Britney Spears, and Lenny Kravitz to name a few. Currently he travels throughout the world performing his unique brand of magic.