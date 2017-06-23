Young Woman Achiever scholarships awarded by the Commission for Women

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women recently presented its “Young Woman Achiever” scholarships to three outstanding graduates of the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Patricia Garcia, Sara Kvaska, and Catherine Martinez at the June 20 County Commission meeting. Ms. Garcia will be attending Florida International University, Ms. Kvaska will be attending Harvard College, and Ms. Martinez will be attending Duke University. The funding for the scholarships was generously donated by the following sponsors: County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava, Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Javier Souto, Miami Springs Councilwoman Mara Zapata, and Dr. Rudy Moise.

The Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, Miami-Dade County’s distinguished public magnet school for girls, is consistently ranked as one of the top 100 high schools in the United States. The Commission for Women has developed a partnership with the school and awards annual scholarships to its graduates.

Created in 1971, the Commission for Women falls under the purview of the Office of Community Advocacy, a division of the Office of the Chair, and serves as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life. For more information, contact the Commission for Women at (305) 375-4967 or CFW@miamidade.gov, or visit www.miamidade.gov/advocacy/ women-board-home.asp.