14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival: Culinary Delights, Nature’s Bounty And Non-Stop Entertainment

Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Deering Estate

Calling all Seafood Lovers! The 14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival, one of South Florida’s most highly anticipated events, will take place on Sunday, March 25th from 10 am to 6 pm at the Deering Estate,16701 SW 72nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay.

Consistently a sold-out event, the Deering Seafood Festival attracts more than 8,000 people to the grounds of the beautiful 450-acre Deering Estate to enjoy a non-stop celebration of nature’s beauty and bounty. The Festival is renowned for its culinary delights featuring Florida’s freshest fish and seafood from area restaurants and caterers with delicious catches from the sea, celebrity chef demos, live music and fun-filled adventures for the kids.

Named by the Greater Miami Festival and Events Association as “2017’s Best Event of the Year,” the Deering Seafood Festival is also the only one-day festival to be recognized among the Top 10 Events for seven consecutive years by BizBash Magazine.

The centerpiece of the festival is a cornucopia of culinary delights, with sumptuous fare along Seafood Alley presented by Golden Rule Seafood. Participants include Antigua & Barbuda Association of South Florida, Catering by Les, Devon Seafood & Steak, Don Camaron Seafood Grill & Market, Golden Rule Seafood, Paella Party and Sports Grill. In addition, Chill-N, Gringa Flan and Wendy’s Chocolates are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

More than two tons of ice keeps the thirst-quenching backyard beverages, presented by Landshark Lager, ice cold and the frozen drink machines humming all day.



For the foodies, cooking demonstrations take place throughout the day under the big-top tent over the Deering Estate’s historic courtyard, featuring popular chefs from some of South Florida’s finest restaurants. The winner of Johnson & Wales University’s Student Seafood Competition will also lead a cooking demonstration, recreating his/her winning recipe.

While Florida’s freshest fish and seafood are always the main event, continuous entertainment takes place throughout the day on the main stage. It’s a day of family fun, dancing and grooving to the tunes of Pan Paradise Steel Drum Band, Caribbean Crew and Blackstar, a local favorite. In keeping with the island theme, Virgin Islands stilt walkers and free-spirited Bahamian Junkanoo musicians weave throughout the crowds, with live Caribbean musical performances throughout the Estate.

The Deering Seafood Festival offers activities that are both fun and educational for children of all ages, including Deering Discovery Cove, where kids can experiment and explore the wonders of nature. For the younger ones, the Li’l Shrimp Kids Zone provides unlimited play on inflatables, creative activities and a kid-friendly menu when hunger strikes.

Ongoing activities include a rock-climbing wall and the Pelican Skipper pontoon boat rides to Chicken Key, as well as Artists Lane, featuring paintings, photography, crafts and jewelry by local artisans.

For those wishing to pedal to the festival, a courtesy bike valet is offered through Green Mobility Network. Free Park and Ride is also available at Westminster Christian School and Palmetto Bay Village Center, with continuous shuttle-bus service to the Estate.

The festival takes place Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 10 am ‘til 6 pm at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

Admission: Adults $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; children 4-14 years $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Ticket includes park entrance and activities, excluding food, drink, pontoon rides and rock wall. All proceeds benefit the Deering Estate Foundation, to be used for environmental education, preservation and programming. This event sells out, so get your tickets early, or become a member of the Deering Estate Foundation and enjoy free admission!

For tickets and further information, visit www.deeringseafoodfestival.org, or call 305.235.1668 ext. 263. Proceeds from the Deering Seafood Festival benefit the Deering Estate Foundation and are used to support environmental education, preservation and programming. The Deering Seafood Festival is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.