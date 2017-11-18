14th State of the Village Address attracts 350 residents, guests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

History was the focus of the 14th annual State of the Village Address as a crowd of residents and guests attended the event which took place on Nov. 9 at Village Hall. An estimated 350 people attended the event which also featured live music and refreshments

Besides the address in the outside plaza by Mayor Eugene Flinn, touching on accomplishments and events of the past year, it was an occasion to celebrate 15 years of incorporation for the village. There were special displays and a guest speaker, noted historian Dr. Paul George, who addressed attendees in the council chambers.