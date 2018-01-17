2018 MDA Florida State Ambassador Named

Ryleigh Newman, a smart, charismatic and thoughtful 13-year-old from Jacksonville has been selected as State Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

As the new State Ambassador, Ryleigh will make public appearances throughout the state, representing kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility in FL.

In Ryleigh’s new role, he will be essential in motivating the public to support MDA’s mission by donating funds and raising awareness to help provide families with life-saving resources and support that will open new possibilities – so that individuals just like him can live longer and grow stronger.

He was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) at the age of 8. CMT is one of the muscle diseases covered by MDA’s research and care programs. CMT can affect the feet, lower legs, hands and forearms. It often causes contractures (stiffened joints due to abnormal tightening in muscles and associated tissues), and sometimes curvature of the spine (scoliosis).

Ryleigh enjoys math and computers. He attends MDA Summer Camp in Florida. He loves to swim and bike, and he is a pro-level in handling remote control cars.

The MDA State Ambassador program helps put a face on MDA’s mission by calling upon individuals affected by muscle-debilitating diseases to share their personal stories and inspiring support of MDA. Former ambassadors have grown up to fulfill life goals and achieve distinction, earning advanced degrees and making their marks as successful business professionals. Many continue in volunteer roles for MDA, serving on various committees on public awareness and appearing at events to tell MDA’s story of progress.

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.