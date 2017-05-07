This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Notable guests, community members and theater supporters gathered on Saturday, Apr. 22, at the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables for the 26th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction presented by Actors’ Playhouse and Lexus of Kendall.

Hosted by founding board chair Dr. Lawrence Stein and executive producing director Barbara S. Stein, 600 guests attended one of the most anticipated events on the South Florida calendar that featured an auditorium full of live and silent auction items up for bid. The evening’s gourmet dining was provided by 30 of Coral Gables’ finest restaurants, with an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A. and complimentary wine and champagne courtesy of BREAKTHRU Beverage Florida.

Celebrity guest auctioneer for his 26th year was Bob Soper, joined by Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Mark Trowbridge. State Sen. Gwen Margolis was the night’s honoree for her many years of service to the community, and great support of culture and Actors’ Playhouse.

“We are thrilled by the generous support of our outstanding community of contributors who made the 26th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction such a memorable and successful event,” Barbara Stein said. “The community shares in our vision to enrich the quality of life and economic well being of Miami-Dade County through the performing arts. We are thankful for such good friends and patrons of the arts who help us continue on to new horizons as we commence the 30th anniversary of our non-profit professional regional theater company.”

The popular auction is the major fundraising event for Actors’ Playhouse. This year’s funds of $175,000 will be dedicated to youth programming and an endowment fund to guarantee the future of the theatre for generations to come.

Headlining this year’s auction was a 2017 Lexus RX 350 one-year lease from Lexus of Kendall. Additionally, live and silent auction items included luxury cruises courtesy of Azamara Club Cruises, airfare provided by member airlines of the Star Alliance network, worldwide hotel travel courtesy of InterContinental Hotel Miami and Hyatt Regency, a grand river cruise with the American Queen Steamboat Company, the Everglades Penthouse Suite at The Biltmore, outstanding jewelry, exclusive celebrity wine dinners at popular South Florida restaurants, golf packages, fine art, sports collectors items, spa visits and more.

Participating restaurants included ABC Bartending School, Anacapri Pinecrest, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Bacardi USA, Benihana, BREAKTHRU Beverage Florida, BurgerFi, Café at Books & Books, Catering By Les, Catering by Lovables, Courtyard by Marriott Miami Coral Gables, CrepeMaker Inc., Edda’s Cake Designs, Häagen-Dazs, Lan Pan Asian Café, La Palma Ristorante & Bar, MesaMar Seafood Table, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ortanique on the Mile, Pincho Factory, Rincon Argentino, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, SAWA Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, Shula’s 347 Grill, Starbucks, Talavera Cocina Mexicana, Tarpon Bend Raw Bar & Grill, The Local Craft Food & Drink, Tropical Chinese Restaurant and Uvaggio Wine Bar.

With the close of a successful 26th Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, Actors’ Playhouse already is planning next year’s Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, which will be celebrated on Apr. 14, 2018. For additional information on how to get involved, contact the Actors’ Playhouse Development Office at 305-444-9293, ext. 609.

For more information about Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.