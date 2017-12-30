Bay Proby re-elected executive director of StormZone program

Lucien C. (Bay) Proby of Pinecrest has been re-elected executive director of StormZone, a school-based multidisciplinary science and social studies education program designed for middle and high schools in the United States and overseas.

StormZone teaches students about the science of severe natural hazards such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, earthquakes and wildfires, and how emergency management agencies work with local governments to prepare for and recover from such disasters.

The free online program also teaches students the importance of preparedness and volunteerism, and annually hosts student hurricane simulations at South Florida emergency operations centers.

The program is sponsored by the International Association of Emergency Managers, Florida International University, Weather Channel, Pasco Scientific, American Red Cross and CBS4 Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

Proby, president of Proby & Associates Inc., a Miami-based public relations firm, founded StormZone in 2006. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.