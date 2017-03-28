This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, along with presenting partners Carnival Foundation and Carnival Corporation, hosted its “Experience Big” Gala on Saturday, Mar. 4, at JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami.

More than 800 community leaders, supporters and volunteers, along with Miami’s corporate and philanthropic elite, attended the 14th annual fundraiser, which raised over $1.3 million for the organization.

The event, emceed by former Miami Heat star player Shane Battier, began with an evening of cocktails, an innovative “What’s in the Box” auction presented by Neiman Marcus Coral Gables, followed by a gourmet dinner and dancing. The money raised will support the organization’s youth mentorship programs, which match youths, known as “Littles,” with adult volunteer mentors, or “Bigs.”

Eilah Beavers and Kristen Munroe served as gala chairs, with the Lowenstein Family serving as honorary chairs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a donor and volunteer supported organization that transforms the lives of at-risk children through supportive adult mentor relationships. For more information, visit www.bbbsmiami.org.