Boatsetter, a leading international boat-sharing community, similar to Uber or AirBnB in the boating industry, is connecting scuba divers with a better way to visit their favorite underwater locations.

The coast of Miami is home to some of the most unique diving destinations in the U.S, including sunken barges, Army tanks and even an underwater graveyard. The area’s numerous artificial and natural reefs are home to a wide variety of sea life — colorful fish, eels and lush underwater vegetation.

Previously, in order to explore these sunken marvels, scuba divers without their own boat would have to endure overcrowded charter boats with strict schedules. However experts at Boatsetter want local and visiting divers to know that peer-to-peer boat rentals can offer them a better experience.

“If you are scuba certified and own your own diving equipment, Boatsetter is the perfect option for designing the perfect day on, in and under the water,” said Pablo Vidal, chief marketing officer of Boatsetter.com. “Boatsetter’s industry leading service provides divers or anyone interested in enjoying the boating lifestyle with easy and affordable access to the water.”

Boatsetter users can choose from a wide range of boat rentals, available from as little as a half-day to multiple days out on the water.

Interested boaters also can decide whether to captain their boat rentals themselves or choose from Boatsetter’s industry leading network of Coast Guard licensed captains.

For certified divers unfamiliar with Miami’s vast selection of scuba hotspots, experts from Boatsetter recommend exploring these favorite underwater sights:

Biscayne National Park Maritime Heritage Trail — Just a short voyage south from Miami, this national park is home to a trail of six shipwrecks spanning back over a century. With so many obstacles to explore within the waters of this park, divers can make this an all-day affair.

Vietnam-era Army Tanks — Now part of the Wreck Trek site, which is a collection of sunken barges, tug boats and massive limestone boulders, these two 40-ton military tanks are home to hundreds of varieties of sea creatures. Divers can even man the turrets, now likely loaded with more eels than ammunition rounds.

“Sinko de Mayo” Jose Cuervo Bar — About 700 feet offshore, South Beach’s only underwater bar hasn’t served a drink since it was sunk as a promotion in May 2000. It provides a unique photo opportunity for divers wanting to bartend at the world’s wettest dry bar.

Bimini Road — Believed to be the road to the lost civilization of Atlantis, this diving location sits near the island of Bimini and is made up of massive square blocks and even a nearby wall formation.

Scuba divers looking for a ride to the wrecks should consider boat rentals with a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain, and before getting underway, file a float plan with a family member or friend, have all of the proper and required safety equipment, wear their life jackets and never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or another substance.

