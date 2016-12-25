This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade celebrated its 10th annual “Wild About Kids” Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, raising more than $500,000 and setting a new record.

More than 450 guests attended the gala at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. The event, brought to life by Wow Factor, featured a pre-gala champagne reception hosted by Norwegian Cruise Lines that included an evening wear fashion showcase compliments of Bloomingdales Miami at the Falls; a silent auction with over 100 items ranging from unique travel opportunities and memorabilia to exquisite jewelry; an elegant three-course dinner and entertainment by Hammocks Entertainment and special performance by Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Dance Club dancers and mirrored glass performer.

Local journalist/TV Personality Ellie Rodriguez emceed the event. Pastor Nick Del Vento gave the invocation. Special guest Elizabeth Elias, a former Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade member who recently sang with Flo Rida & Akon on the At Night track, sang the National Anthem.

Sebastian Courteau, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade member since he was 6 and is now graduating high school, spoke about the positive impact the club had on his life. Special guests in attendance included designer Angel Sanchez, TV personality Boris Izaquirre and Mayor Carlos Gimenez with wife Lourdes.

Event co-chairs were Juan Jose Delgado and Gabriela Rachadell de Delgado, and Jorge Luis and Marile Lopez. The special event chair was Olga Guilarte.

During the evening, Alexandra Villoch, president and publisher of the Miami Herald Media Company, received the Community Builder

Award and Judy Kramer, retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools executive, received the Charles Bebe Rebozo Humanitarian Award. Both were recognized for their work, commitment and care for the children of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

Gala committee members included Maria Cecilia Arocha, Liliana Balepogi, Tom Bezold, Sarah Garcia, Pamela Guilarte, Yvonne Koch, Judy Kramer, Alfredo Mesa, Giancarlo Molero, Laura Munilla, Melanie Nenning, Melissa Pallett, Raul Rodriguez-Jacome, Yuri Rossi, Eris Thomas, Sarah Garcia and Maria Zenoz.

For more information, visit www.bgcmia.org.