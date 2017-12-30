Camping in the Park, Movie Night returns to the village in February

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the next Camping in the Park and Movie Night will take place from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, through 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Coral Reef Park.

The family-friendly overnight event is the village’s third annual happening for outdoor and camping enthusiasts and features fun and interactive activities throughout the day on Saturday including a night hike, kayak adventures, animal encounters, telescope stargazing, camp fire and two featured films.

The first movie is Currents from Cuba with a live narration by film director Rickard Kern. The second will be a family-friendly movie yet to be determined. Visit the village’s website, www.palmettobay-fl.gov, before Jan. 8 to vote for your favorite movie and for a listing of all scheduled activities, site map and the Camp Night Rules and Regulations.

Food trucks will be available onsite throughout the evening selling a variety of food and beverages.

Cost for overnight campers only is $5 per tent. Those not interested in camping will not be required to register and may still participate in all the scheduled activities and movies. Space is limited and registration will close once capacity has been reached or by the deadline on Thursday, Feb. 1. Onsite registration will not be available.

And another film event takes place the very next weekend on Friday, Feb. 9, when Teen Movie Night is presented at Coral Reef Park. This one is free. Members of Palmetto Bay’s Youth Community Involvement Board invite teens for a movie night under the stars. Event organizers say to bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

If you want to help pick the movie you can vote online at www.palmettobay-fl.gov starting Jan. 8 through Jan. 15. The options are Ferris Buller’s Day Off, Grown-Ups, Marvel Avengers, Pitch Perfect, and 17 Again.