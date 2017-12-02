Celebrate ‘Mistletoe & Martinis’ at The Deering Estate, Dec. 8

Mark Migdal & Hayden (MM&H) commemorated its launch as Florida’s new boutique litigation law firm at 1010 Brickell Ave. on the evening of Nov. 16.

The event — hosted by founding partners Etan Mark, Josh Migdal and Don Hayden — celebrated the firm’s standing as the modern-day “go to” for legal counsel, providing a hyper-specialized focus on complex commercial litigation, domestic and international business disputes and appeals.

More than 150 distinguished South Florida legal professionals, judges, firm clients, and community leaders mingled amid the setting sun on 1010 Brickell’s rooftop 50 stories above Miami’s skyline.

Guests sampled a selection of hors d’oeuvres, including seared tuna wontons, mozzarella con funghi sandwiches, and bites of duck and fig bundles, while enjoying a mix of live guitar and dynamic music that complemented the ambience of the sophisticated soiree.

The evening served as MM&H’s first formal gathering among its extensive business network as a new law firm. It also provided a platform to showcase the team’s novel business model and forward-thinking brand, which integrates a contemporary approach to realign the attorney-client relationship through advanced technology, fee predictability and collaborative case management.

“We are excited for this new chapter in our professional repertoire, as we hope to lead by example in delivering on the ‘new’ expectations of a law firm. It has been an incredibly rewarding milestone to bring Mark Migdal & Hayden to life,” Migdal said. “Realigning the status quo is no easy task, but we look forward to advancing our industry and elevating the level of service for our clients.”

As the gathering culminated, guests were gifted with a copy of Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, the New York Times bestseller by Adam Grant. Much like the firm’s philosophy, the book speaks to how disrupting an industry can lead to a positive change in the world, symbolic of MM&H’s objective to help shift the legal sphere.

Mark, Migdal and Hayden, and their collaborative team, all have extensive experience in complex commercial litigation with focuses on fraud, domestic and international business disputes and appeals. By addressing two of the most pressing concerns clients have today — communication and fee structure — MM&H aims to create a future in law where transparency is the norm.

MM&H is located at Brickell City Tower in the heart of Miami’s financial district. For more information, visit markmigdal.com.