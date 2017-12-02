Celebrate ‘Mistletoe & Martinis’ at The Deering Estate, Dec. 8

Celebrate the holiday season with “Mistletoe & Martinis,” a joyful evening of holiday cheer to benefit the Deering Estate Foundation. The event takes place on Friday, Dec. 8, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

Mistletoe & Martinis brings together friends, neighbors and donors for a special evening of holiday cheer, celebration and giving. Limited to 250 attendees, guests will mix and mingle while strolling through the historic homes and magnificent grounds transformed into a wondrous Festival of Trees gloriously lit and fully adorned for the holidays.

As the Deering Estate comes alive with the sights, sounds and libations of the holiday season, guests will enjoy festive music, lavish hors d’oeuvres and desserts from some of South Florida’s finest caterers, and an accompaniment of flavorful samplings of martinis. Beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available.

Located along the edge of Biscayne Bay, the 450-acre Deering Estate is part of the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department, which manages the estate on behalf of the State of Florida.

It is an environmental, archaeological and historical preserve, a jewel in the crown of Miami-Dade County’s public spaces. All proceeds from Mistletoe & Martinis will benefit the Deering Estate Foundation, to be used for environmental education, preservation and programming.

The Deering Estate Foundation acknowledges the support of its valued sponsors, including Coconut Grove Bank, Morris & Reynolds Insurance, UBS, the Szaro Family, The Biltmore, Catering by Les and Chef David Schwadron.

Mistletoe & Martinis is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets for Mistletoe & Martinis are $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Space is limited, and tickets may be purchased at www.deeringestate.org/mistletoe-martinis/ or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 263.