Community Health of South Florida Inc. (CHI) recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art mobile dental unit by cutting the ribbon on the trailer in front of its corporate headquarters at 10300 SW 216 St.

The new dental trailer features three areas that will allow dental teams to do cleanings and other basic preventative services along with restoration and minor oral surgeries. It also has digital x-rays, the latest dental equipment, Wi-Fi and an educational TV system.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity that we have for this community,” said Brodes H. Hartley Jr., president and CEO of CHI. “As you know, we always try to improve on the services that we provide to the community and take the services to the people. We are not just waiting for people to come to us.”

The mobile dental unit will bring CHI’s dental teams into neighborhoods and schools throughout South Florida. It already has been tested at Continuing Opportunities for Purposeful Education (COPE) South High School where the students enjoyed dental cleanings and more.

“This is the next phase of oral healthcare for CHI,” said Dr. Robert Johnson, dental director at CHI. “We can get out and operate after a hurricane comes with expanded outreach to the community. It has a generator that can be self-sufficient.”

Dr. Johnson said CHI purchased the dental trailer with help from a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for $700,000 over two years. However, the costs are well over $1 million including equipment, the pickup truck to pull the trailer and more.

Political leaders, board members and CHI staff attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and applauded after Hartley cut the large red ribbon.

“I think it is absolutely fabulous,” said Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell. “What a great opportunity for residents to get the much-needed dental care that they need in their own community and not have to worry about trying to find an office and transportation, etc. I think it’s really very forward thinking of the Colonel and CHI and I hope this is expanded to bring even more service.”

Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn said it also will be a resource in his village.

“I’m very pleased to see it because not enough people focus on dental health and its overall impact on the body,” Mayor Flinn said. “CHI has done such an excellent job of providing these needed services. It’s a great next step. I’m glad to see CHI continue to work hard to deliver services. They are a great asset to the community.”

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is a non-profit, federally qualified healthcare center (FQHC) with 11 health centers and 34 school-based health centers. It offers multiple services at many of its locations including: primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, walk-in services, low-cost pharmacies, radiology, vision, dental, behavioral health, laboratory, insurance enrollment, free transportation and more. It accepts most insurances and offers a sliding fee scale based on income for the uninsured.