‘Coffee with a Cop’ attracts village officers and residents

Members of the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit participated in “Coffee with a Cop,” a special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event hosted by McDonald’s Restaurants across the state of Florida.

Local law enforcement and support staff were invited to enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner, and members of the community also were invited to stop by their local McDonald’s restaurants to thank and show support to the officers. The event in the village ran from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 18295 S. Dixie Hwy.