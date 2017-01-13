‘Coffee with a Cop’ attracts village officers and residents

By: Gary Alan Ruse |January 13, 2017

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0
‘Coffee with a Cop’ attracts village officers and residents

Pictured with McDonald’s employees are (l-r) Palmetto Bay Policing Unit Officer Wendy Yanes, Major Gady Serralta, and Sergeant Angela Berry.

Members of the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit participated in “Coffee with a Cop,” a special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event hosted by McDonald’s Restaurants across the state of Florida.

Local law enforcement and support staff were invited to enjoy a free breakfast, lunch or dinner, and members of the community also were invited to stop by their local McDonald’s restaurants to thank and show support to the officers. The event in the village ran from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 18295 S. Dixie Hwy.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "‘Coffee with a Cop’ attracts village officers and residents"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*