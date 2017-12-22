Commissioner Edmonson gives Christmas toys to local children

More than 700 District 3 families brought their children to meet Santa Claus and pick out a toy at Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson’s annual District 3 Christmas Toys Giveaway on Dec. 16 at the Caleb Center.

Sponsors included Related Urban Development Group, FPL, Resorts World, Wynwood BID, Waste Management, Odebrecht, Akerman LLP-Miami Worldcenter, Airbnb, The Richman Group – Signature Flight Support, International Electrical Union 349, Atlantic Pacific Communities, Dacra, and MCM Corp.

Santa was helped by his many elves including The Links Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., St. Arthur’s Lodge, Miami Power House Church, MCM Corp., Antlers Temple #39 of IBPOE, Miami-Dade Northside Police Explorers, Liberty City Elks, residents of Annie Coleman Housing #14, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. – Nu Chapter, Atlantic Coast Lodge #466, The Art Experience, the Red Hatters and residents of District 3.