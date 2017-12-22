Commissioner Jordan brightens holidays for local families

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan made Christmas wishes come true for about 140 children at the Ophelia Brown Headstart center and YWCA, located in Miami Gardens. Children walked away with dolls, remote control cars, games, action figures, costumes and more.

“I like to spread some holiday cheer for those who are struggling and experiencing hardships,” Commissioner Jordan said. “Seeing the smiles on these children’s faces is my biggest reward.”

Children ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old grinned brightly as they sat on Santa’s lap. Their eyes lit up as they received a free toy from Commissioner Jordan. Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s C.A.R.E. team took students on a tour of a fire truck and explained the inner workings to the children.

In addition to the toy drive, Commissioner Jordan’s giving spirit assisted five less fortunate families from her district. The Waring, Anice, Porter, Ridore, and Johnson families each received food baskets, a bike, tickets to Santa’s Enchanted Forest, and a gift card for $500. The families will use the funds to purchase additional food, toys and household goods.

Commissioner Jordan’s toy drive was sponsored by Walmart, Corcel Corp., Florida Power & Light, Floridian Partners, Atlantic Aviation, and TWU.