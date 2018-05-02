Commissioner Jordan pushes for gun control

The Miami-Dade County Commission on May 1 approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Barbara Jordan requesting that the county attorney research and evaluate potential legal theories and causes of action concerning the state of Florida’s preemption of local government regulation of firearms and ammunition, and authorizing the county attorney to take legal action should such research and analysis present a viable claim. The item also authorizes the County to join a lawsuit filed by Broward County on April 10th or any similarly situated county.

In the wake of the mass shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, several South Florida municipalities have banded together to challenge the state law, including Miami, Miami Gardens, Pompano Beach, Pinecrest, South Miami, Cutler Bay and Lauderhill.

“Our residents’ safety is my top priority,” Jordan said. “We shouldn’t be penalized or restricted for protecting them against gun violence.”

In February, Jordan sponsored a resolution urging Congress to reinstate the federal assault weapons ban, and urging the Florida Legislature to impose a state ban on assault weapons or lift the preemption on local governments. She has historically sponsored these and other gun control urging items annually.

The commission also approved another Jordan-sponsored resolution directing the Mayor to examine the enforcement of the County’s five-day waiting period and criminal records check for firearms sales.