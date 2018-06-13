Commissioner Monestime to host People Matter Fest to promote nonviolence

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime will once again team up with nationally syndicated radio host Papa Keith and 103.5 FM The Beat to host People Matter Fest to promote nonviolence.

The free festival will take place on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 7 p.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, FL 33147. It will feature live music performances by a host of local artists including Rick Ross, Sam Sneek and Baby Soulja, as well as a host of activities for the whole family.

Bryan McKinney of the Miami Dolphins will host a special session of flag football, and the Miami Heat’s own Udonis Haslem will lead father-and-son teams in 3-on-3 basketball tournaments.

Festival goers will also enjoy free haircuts, food trucks, a kids’ zone with bounce houses and more.

The last People Matter Fest was held on April 21 at Little River Park. The nonviolence-themed festival began last year in an effort to bring the community together to call for a “ceasefire” on gun violence.

“Not only did we accomplish our Ceasefire, but the police informed us that it lasted for weeks after and was their slowest reporting period on Shot Spotter for any summer,” Papa Keith said.

This time, festival organizers are calling for a 24-hour countywide “ceasefire” beginning at 3:45 p.m. on the day of the festival. The moment will be marked by a Junkanoo band performance.

“There is nothing better than for our community to come together in a spirit of love to celebrate life and nonviolence, and that’s what this is all about,” Commissioner Monestime said.

For more information, visit peoplematterfest.com or send an email to info@peoplematterfest.com.

