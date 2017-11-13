Commissioner Suarez to help launch Youth Pre-Apprenticeship Career and Technical Training Program

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez will help launch the Miami-Dade Youth Pre-Apprenticeship Career and Technical Training program during National Apprenticeship Week (Nov. 13 to 19).

The 23-month program is the result of a partnership Commissioner Suarez facilitated with the Florida Department of Education, CareerSource South Florida, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and 13 occupations, sponsored by 11 Registered Apprenticeship programs, in an effort to introduce registered apprenticeship opportunities at all Miami-Dade public schools. In its first year, it will target 120 eligible 11th grade students at four senior high schools: Coral Gables, Miami Edison, Homestead and Miami Carol City. Students will complete 150 classroom training hours per year during their junior and senior years, receiving instruction from a certified teacher in their choice of among 13 trades – including bricklayer, carpentry, drywall finishing, electrician, elevator constructor, glazier, insulation worker, operating engineer, heating & air-conditioning, painting, pipe fitting, plumbing and sheet metal worker. They also will participate in a paid summer apprenticeship internship and earn industry certifications.

Commissioner Suarez said the program responds to a growing need for skilled construction workers as America faces a labor shortage in the building profession, exacerbated by the recent string of devastating hurricanes including Harvey and Irma. “The Pre-Apprenticeship Program offers high school students the opportunity to earn while they learn as they prepare for a career in a field that is greatly needed,” Commissioner Suarez said.