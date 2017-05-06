This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The town will host its ninth annual Cutler Bay Open Golf Tournament, benefiting the Cutler Bay Community Fund, on July 8, and with only a little over a month before registration ends organizers want to remind golfers to sign up for the event.

The tournament takes place this year at the Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club, located at 13610 Deering Bay Dr. in Coral Gables.

Kimberly Holmes, Special Events coordinator of the town’s Department of Parks & Recreation, has high praise for the location.

“Deering Bay’s Arnold Palmer Signature golf course will heighten your passion for this great game,” Holmes said. “Located just south of Miami and secluded from the area’s urban setting, this par 71 course is a golfer’s oasis with protected mangroves, exquisite wildlife and scenic waterways.”

More than 100 golfers participated in last year’s tournament at the Palmetto Golf Course, raising about $5,000 to support the Cutler Bay Community Fund.

Town manager Rafael G. Casals explained the assistance the fund provides.

“The mission of the Cutler Bay Community Fund is to support nonprofit organizations that endeavor to improve the life of residents in the Town of Cutler Bay through educational, aesthetic (community beautification), environmental, cultural, social services and other philanthropic programs and services,” Casals said.

The tournament fee is $90 per person, which includes an 18-hole four-player scramble, range balls, on-course beverages and a post tournament luncheon with awards and raffle. It’s limited to the first 100 players who submit payment.

Proper attire is required — that includes a collared shirt, golf slacks, golf shorts, golf dresses, culottes or Bermuda length shorts. No T-shirts, tank tops, gym shorts, cut-offs or jeans are permitted. Golf shoes are required, but no metal spikes are allowed.

The tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. for check-in and range balls. The shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. and the luncheon is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay once again is the presenting sponsor and the Hole in One Contest is a chance to win a new Mercedes-Benz.

The event also is sponsored by Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club and Miami Events Group. Registration deadline is June 23.

For information call Kimberly Holmes at 305-238-4166 or send an email to kholmes@cutlerbay-fl.gov.