Dolphin Mall to host pet photo nights with Santa

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 St., will offer pet parents a chance to celebrate the holiday season and visit with Santa on Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Pet photos will take place at the Santa’s Flight Academy holiday set located on the second floor of the Ramblas area. Pet owners will receive a complimentary water bowl with the purchase of a photo package while supplies last. Pets must be up-to-date on their vaccinations and must either be on a leash or carried in a lightweight, portable pet carrier with harness. For more information on holiday events and promotions visit www.shopdolphinmall.com/events.

