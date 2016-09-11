Dominion Builders has announced the completion of its renovation of South Miami Hospital’s main entrance, located at 6200 SW 73 St.

“Dominion Builders has been thrilled to be a part of this project as South Miami Hospital has been committed to properly serving its patients and offering a welcoming facility,” said Mark Gemignani, president of Dominion Builders. “We are very pleased to witness how the hospital continues to expand and revolutionize. It’s a pleasure that they trusted our firm to support with the transformation.”

The renovation included the installation of a new 225-square-foot water feature along with a landscape design to improve overall traffic flow. It now serves as the focal point of the main entrance to the bustling hospital, which first opened its doors in 1960 and is now part of Baptist Health South Florida.

A complete revitalization of the three main entrance islands, which serve as a median to direct traffic into the parking garage and around the porte-cochere for valet, took place while the main throughfare was in full operation.

“We are certain that patients and visitors will appreciate the new design as it was created to decrease traffic congestion and to provide a safer and more welcoming atmosphere,” Gemignani said.