The Black Affairs Advisory Board under the Office of Community Advocacy will join the rest of the country as Miami-Dade County holds a Dr. Martin Luther King Remembrance Ceremony on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. The tribute ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128.

Community leaders will reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s religious legacy, and civil rights activists will speak about today’s America taking into account Dr. King’s unfinished work.

The event is open to the public. For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.

WHO: Black Affairs Advisory Board, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Remembrance Ceremony, 50 years later

WHEN: Wednesday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128

Main Lobby

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AdvocacyMDC.