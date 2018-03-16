Enjoy Mouthwatering Savings with The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition Grille Sale

Indulge in Fair Foods, Rides with Your Family for Less!

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition announces its mouthwatering 2018 ‘Fair Expo Grille Sale’ online promotion beginning Opening Day, Thursday, March 15th. This online-only promotion offers fairgoers a savings of up to $32 off regular prices. The regular 2018 Youth Fair admission price is $14 for ages 6 to 64 and Unlimited Rides are $30 Monday through Thursday and $37 Friday through Sunday.

The online promotion includes two (2) Admission Tickets, two (2) Unlimited Ride Wristbands and a $10 voucher all for only $70. The $10 voucher is valid for the purchase of any food and beverage items on the Fair Expo Grille’s menu. Unlimited Ride wristbands are valid any one day of the 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, including Saturdays and Sundays. This offer is not valid during 2018 School Field Trip Days.

Adventure awaits as the 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition will take place at Tamiami Park on SW 107 Avenue & Coral Way, its home since 1972, from March 15 thru April 8, 2018, except March 19 & 20 and April 2 & 3. The 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition will provide 21 days of all-new surprises as well as breathtaking amusement rides, one-of-a-kind unique and delicious foods, free live outdoor entertainment, spectacular concert line-up, agricultural and academic student exhibits and much more. Youngsters 5 and under & seniors 65 and better enter free every day, all day. Parking is only $5 when purchased online by March 14th, $8 when purchased online between March 15 and April 8 and $10 starting on March 15th at the fairgrounds. For more information on the online 2018 Fair Expo Grille Package, visit www.fairexpo.com.