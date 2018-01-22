Fight cancer, join Relay for Life on Mar. 17 at Coral Reef Park

Local communities and neighbors will support the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer during the 2018 Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay & Cutler Bay Relay for Life event on Saturday, Mar. 17, from 2 p.m. to midnight, at Coral Reef Park.

The event’s theme this year is Broadway, and more than 25 teams of friends, families, businesses and schools will represent different Broadway plays while furthering the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays.

Join in the family fun at this festival style event by creating a team, volunteering, sponsoring a Relay activity, or simply visiting the event on Mar. 17. The activities begin at 2 p.m. with cancer survivors leading the teams around the track.

A unique part of the day is honoring those in the fight. If you or a loved one has been touched by cancer, contact local organizers and you can register to be a guest for dinner.

The day continues with local students showcasing Broadway through talents in song and dance. It is a day full of community activities, games and fun. There is a place for everyone to play a part in making a difference in the fight against cancer.

Funds raised during the community Relay for Life event and through the many fundraising activities led by the teams in the months before the event help cancer patients and their families in local communities and support lifesaving cancer research. Relay For Life brings communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

For more information contact event lead Philene Harte at relaywithphilene@gmail or 786-709-3776. You can reach American Cancer Society liaison Nikolai Guzman at nikolai.guzman@cancer.org. Visit the event website at www.relayforlife.org/pinecrestfl.