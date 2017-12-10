Former South Miami Chief of Police: In his own words.

We caught up with Former S.M. Chief of Police Orlando Martinez de Castro after his long awaited victory in the 3rd District Court of Appeals. As you may recall, he had sued the city for breach of his 5-year Employment Agreement.

How do you feel after your long awaited victory?

I feel vindicated for the second time however, it is sad that the taxpayers of South Miami could have been spared the enormous cost of this unnecessary litigation. For whatever political agendas the Commission might have had, if they wanted to terminate me without cause, which they ultimately did, they could have done so as long as they complied with the terms of my Employment Agreement and paid out the balance of my contract in good faith. That would have resulted in a fraction of what the city will be paying which now includes attorneys fees plus their potential multiplier.

Do you think the city will attempt to continue to stall your payment?

Again, the taxpayers will be left with the burden of paying not only additional attorney’s fees but interest on almost a half a million dollars already awarded.

Would you consider having your old job back now that you have won?

No. I would never consider returning as the Chief of Police for the City of South Miami.