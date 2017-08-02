Gathering for breakfast at CasaCuba Restaurant

Gathering for a Tuesday morning breakfast at CasaCuba Restaurant in South Miami are (l-r) Palmetto Bay Councilmember Karyn Cunningham; Michael Raley, consultant; Wilson Alvarez, 305 Computers; Aaron Guerrero, digital consultant for Miami’s Community Newspapers; State Rep. Daisy Baez; Miller Myers, account executive for Miami’s Community Newspapers; former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliu; Michael Miller, executive editor of Miami’s Community Newspapers, and State Rep. Robert Asencio.

