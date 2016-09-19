GMCVB host Partner Expo, Luncheon at Jungle Island

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau held its Partner Expo and Luncheon in the Treetop Ballroom at Jungle Island on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Many notable and influential figures gathered to meet over 50 GMCVB partners. Pictured at the event are (l-r) William Talbert, president and CEO of the GMCVB and new chair of Visit Florida; DeAnne Connolly-Graham, head of business development for The Beach Channel; Christopher Gould, managing director for Jungle Island, and Laura Bruney, longtime president and CEO of the Arts & Business Council of Miami.

