Grass River Management, a division of Grass River Property, a real estate development, finance, investment and management firm based in Coconut Grove, has announced the promotion of Vicki Baisden to senior general manager and Alex Schreer to vice president of marketing.

Baisden, whose management experience in the South Florida market extends more than two decades, joined the firm in 2015 as general manager of the Shops at Sunset Place. In her new role as senior general manager, she will oversee day-to-day operations at the property, including training and recruiting employees, managing the vendor bidding process, supervising all manners of tenant relationships, completing annual budgets and planning capital improvements.

Having also joined Grass River Property in 2015 as the firm’s director of marketing, Schreer is a seasoned industry veteran with 25-plus years of experience leading communications and marketing campaigns in South Florida and beyond, with an emphasis on commercial and residential real estate, retail and food and beverage.

As vice president of marketing, Schreer will oversee all aspects of direct-to-consumer marketing, advertising, public relations, digital media, events, sponsorships and community partnerships.

In Schreer’s new role, he will oversee the marketing and branding around Grass River’s projects, including The Shops at Sunset Place and CocoWalk, which the firm purchased in partnership with Federal Realty Investment Trust and The Comras Company for a combined $200 million in 2015.

“Alex and Vicki have been instrumental to our success in engaging local communities over the past year as we invest in making improvements to our Sunset Place and CocoWalk properties to better serve their surrounding neighborhoods,” said Grass River Property principal Tom Roth. “Their deep-rooted relationships and years of experience working within our South Florida community will continue to be critical as we look to realize our vision for Sunset Place and CocoWalk over the coming years.”

Baisden’s previous experience includes serving as a general manager for Simon Property Group, director of property management for Cushman & Wakefield, general manager for Hines and president of property management for the Stiles Corporation.

Schreer has led marketing and branding campaigns on behalf of some of the most recognizable brands in South Florida real estate, including Related Group, Starwood Resorts, Terra and Peacock Properties. His past roles include serving as head of marketing operations at For Eyes Optical retail stores, regional marketing director for Tony Roma’s Restaurants, and managing partner of ASAP Marketing.

In addition to Sunset Place and CocoWalk, Grass River Property’s portfolio includes a 125-room Aloft Hotel now under construction near Miami International Airport and the 184-unit Grove Station Tower apartment building at the entrance to Coconut Grove.

Learn more at www.GrassRiverProperty.com.