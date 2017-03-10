After an extensive search, Gulliver has announced that Alan Obrador has been selected as the school’s new volleyball coach. Obrador joins Gulliver after, most recently, serving as the Doral Volleyball Academy technical director.

“I’m delighted that Alan will serve as our new volleyball coach,” said Mark Schusterman, Gulliver’s athletic director. “He is an accomplished team leader who has developed and nurtured many young athletes. We will all benefit from his leadership and vision, which are critical to the continued success of Gulliver’s athletic programs and in developing well-rounded student-athletes.”

Having led various professional and club teams across Puerto Rico and Florida, Obrador has had an extensive coaching career. His most recent professional experience includes serving as the assistant coach for the Vaqueras de Bayamon, under Puerto Rico’s Professional Volleyball League, where his effort led to a huge increase in fans in Bayamon, PR. Previously, he coached the Plataneros de Corozal, Playeros de San Juan, and Chicas de San Juan.

Throughout his years in the professional volleyball world, Obrador has helped convert young athletes into adult successes, many of whom have gone on to become international players.

At the high school level, Obrador served as head volleyball coach for the Colegio La Merced in Hato Rey, PR. In this role, he was offered the opportunity of coaching women’s junior varsity and varsity teams, leading to the school’s girls’ team winning its first division title in over a decade.

“I am very lucky to become part of a great school like Gulliver,” Obrador said. “My goals are to be competitive from day one, and with hard work, we will compete at the level that I expect from our student-athletes.”

For more information about Gulliver Schools, visit www.gulliverschools.org.