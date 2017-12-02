Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Gulliver Prep. student-athletes commit early to play sports at collegiate level

By: PAULINA NARANJO |December 2, 2017

Gulliver Prep. student-athletes commit early to play sports at collegiate level

Pictured (l-r) are Miguel Cancel, Adrian del Castillo, Alicia Mancilla, Marcella Ruppert-Gomez and Jazmyn Smith.
(Photo credit: Gulliver Schools)

During a recent ceremony at Gulliver Preparatory, five student-athletes — including three swimmers, one baseball player and one track and field athlete — committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The student-athletes and schools they will be attending are: Adrian del Castillo, University of Miami, baseball; Jazmyn Smith, Northern Illinois University, track and field; Miguel Cancel, University of Florida, swimming; Marcella Ruppert-Gomez, Harvard University, swimming, and Alicia Mancilla, United States Naval Academy, swimming.

The NCAA’s first of three National Signing Days for 2017-18 officially occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The next National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Gulliver Prep. student-athletes commit early to play sports at collegiate level"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*