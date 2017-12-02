Gulliver Prep. student-athletes commit early to play sports at collegiate level

During a recent ceremony at Gulliver Preparatory, five student-athletes — including three swimmers, one baseball player and one track and field athlete — committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The student-athletes and schools they will be attending are: Adrian del Castillo, University of Miami, baseball; Jazmyn Smith, Northern Illinois University, track and field; Miguel Cancel, University of Florida, swimming; Marcella Ruppert-Gomez, Harvard University, swimming, and Alicia Mancilla, United States Naval Academy, swimming.

The NCAA’s first of three National Signing Days for 2017-18 officially occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The next National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.