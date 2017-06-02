In recognition of her commitment to geographic education, Gulliver Preparatory Biology teacher Emilia Odife, along with 34 other highly respected educators from the United States and Canada, was selected as a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and as a member of the 11th group of Lindblad Expeditions.

The 2017 Fellows, including Odife, will embark on global expeditions onboard the Lindblad expedition ships — National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endeavour ll and National Geographic Sea Lion — in pursuit of enhancing their geographic knowledge with hands-on field experience.

Recently, Odife traveled to the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, DC, where she participated in hands-on, pre-expedition workshops covering photography and outreach planning and had the opportunity to network with Lindblad Expeditions naturalists and past Fellows.

Odife and the rest of the Fellows will begin their 10- to 17-day expeditions to locations including the Canadian High Arctic, Antarctica, Southeast Alaska, Arctic Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland and Galápagos Islands. The excursions will immerse the Fellows in learning and give them new knowledge to bring back to their local classrooms and professional communities.