During a ceremony on Apr. 19 at Gulliver Preparatory School, 13 student-athletes — including two soccer players, two tennis players, two softball players, two lacrosse players, one football player, one sailor, two swimmers, and one rower — committed to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The NCAA’s final National Signing Day of the year officially occurred on Wednesday, Apr. 12, while the school was on spring break recess.

The list of student-athletes follows below:

Santiago Burgos, Soccer, University of South Florida;

Pedro Goldberg, Soccer, New York University;

Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico, Tennis, Emory University;

Tayler Heyser, Softball, Agnes Scott College;

Pedro Jimenez, Football, Ave Marie University;

Jack Johansson, Sailing, College of Charleston;

Mayte Lezcano, Softball, Nova Southeastern University;

Andre Libnic, Tennis, Babson College;

Pablo Luchau, Swimming, University of Chicago;

Mason Lykes, Crew, MIT;

Lucas Rego, Lacrosse, College of Wooster;

Francisco Tonarely, Lacrosse, Bard College, and

Jalen Watson, Swimming, Howard University.

Each of these student-athletes will continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.