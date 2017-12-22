Haute NYE Events Just an Hour Away

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Global lifestyle hospitality leader sbe is opening Bond nightclub on December 29 within Baha Mar, the $4.2 billion beachfront resort destination in Nassau, The Bahamas. On the heels of sbe opening the SLS Baha Mar hotel last month at Baha Mar, Bond is bursting onto the scene next as a late night hot spot featuring pulsating deejay beats, high-tech audiovisual features, custom mixology, and table-side bottle service. As one of sbe’s various restaurants and lounges at Baha Mar, Bond is the latest milestone in the group’s larger movement to bring cutting-edge lifestyle experiences to the Caribbean.

As the place to be for New Year’s Eve and the weekend leading up to it, DJ Vice kicks off the holiday weekend on December 29th presenting the diverse beats he’s known for ranging from fast-paced EDM to relaxing poolside jams. On the following evening of December 30th, DJ Cassidy keeps the energy high into the wee morning hours of the New Year’s Eve holiday. As one of the most high profile deejays in the world, DJ Cassidy has performed for the likes of President Barak Obama during his inauguration celebrations and 50th birthday party to Jay Z and Beyoncé for their ultra-exclusive wedding. Now, DJ Cassidy is amping up The Bahamas at the coolest nightclub on island. For NYE night, a countdown to 2018 will take place across massive LED screens spanning the ceiling featuring beats by DJ Finesse.

When the night comes to a close, SLS Baha Mar awaits with plush beds in 299 new rooms and suites. For NYE dining reservations, sbe’s signature outlets Cleo (in SLS lobby) and Katsuya (on main casino floor) are serving $175 per person special menus. Fi’lia, another restaurant concept by sbe from James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Schwartz opens on December 22, adding an authentic Italian dining option to the mix. When it’s time to start the party again, celebratory vibes continue during the day at Privilege, a new invite-only pool day club at SLS, or Bungalow Pool is a more relaxed scene open to all guests with fresh bites and plush cabanas.