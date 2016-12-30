Every Christmas Steinway Piano Gallery in Coral Gables opens its doors to numerous recitals were hundreds of Miami-Dade students proudly perform in front of an audience.

Hi Key Music Studio students, whose founder and director is Marina Berberian, was one of the groups. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the students performed in front of friends and families, showing their performing and musical skills which they gained through consistent hard work, dedication and daily practice.

Berberian hails from what was Soviet Armenia in 1991, the year she came to the United States. She is an honors graduate with a Bachelor of Music degree from the Romanos Melikyan Music College in Yerevan, Armenia. An additional five years at the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas would earn her a master’s degree in music pedagogy, solo performance, and chamber music accompaniment.

Having come from the Soviet-Russian education system (one of the most rigorous in the world) she was well-equipped to tackle everything she has excelled in, since arriving to South Florida. To further her education, in 2008, Berberian attended Florida International University where she obtained her master’s degree in Performance under the tutelage of world-renowned pianist Kemal Gekic.

Currently she serves on the board of Miami Music Teachers Foundation. During the past 15 years, she has become one of the most sought after piano teachers in Miami.

The quality of child’s music education is directly connected to their academic achievement. Elementary school students in high quality music education programs outperformed those in lower quality programs in standardized tests of English and mathematics.

Children who play music learn how to connect with people on an emotional level. Whether harmonizing in a choir or performing in a string quartet or simply jamming with friends, music students of any age, even the very young, learn how to share attention, co-operate and collaborate.

To contact Marina Berberian at Hi Key Music, call 305-443-3178 or send email to hikeymusic@gmail.com.