Hope 4 LYFE to Organize a 3k Breast Cancer Walk in South Miami

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THIS INSPIRING 3K BREAST CANCER WALK & THE ORGANIZATION IS INVITING EVERYONE TO PARTICIPATE

Hope for L.Y.F.E has proudly announced that it is bringing yet another Southern Miami 3K breast cancer walk to save lives. The non-profit organization is a 3K Walk fundraiser started by Palmetto Bay resident Angela Roberts who felt the urge to help others. Registration for this historic walk is now open online and it will take place on Saturday October 7th, 2017 from Gibson-Bethel Community Center in South Miami, Florida.

“When thousands of runners and walkers leave the starting point at the Hope 4 L.Y.F.E Annual 3K this year, they will be saving lives.” Said Angela Roberts, the Founder of this inspiring 3K walk. “We are very grateful to the City of South Miami, South Miami Police Department, Cross River Management; (Shops at Sunset, Cocowalk), South Miami Hospital, FIU, First National Bank of South Miami, Chicks N’ Wings, SMCRA, Higher Praise Church, Concerned Clergy and Citizens Coalition along with everyone else who has been very helpful in making this walk possible.” She added. According to Roberts, the organization donates its funds to FIU for helping women and men with free mammograms.

In addition to the 3K walk itself, the organization has also planned to host a kick-off event for this walk on Saturday September 2nd, 2017. Known as “Bedazzle Your Bra”, the kickoff event will take place from 3:00PM until 7:30PM at the Elks Lodge located at 6304 SW 78th St, South Miami, FL 33143. The event will play a major role in raising awareness about the upcoming walk in October and will have several amazing attractions including food, giveaways gifts, music, nail painting, fashion show and much more.

Angela Roberts, who is a living inspiration for many Floridian women and men, is cordially inviting everyone to be a part of this inspiring walk and kickoff event. Moreover, military members, students and youth will be able to get special discounts on their tickets. Breast cancer claims many lives each year and the walk will not only help in raising awareness about this problem but will actually help the women and men who are battling this problem in therapy.

For more information or to register, please visit: www.hope4lyfe.org & www.runsignup.com