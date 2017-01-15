The South Florida Section of the American Chemical Society sponsored a local contest as part of National Chemistry Week. Lila Goldhaber, a first grade student at Howard Drive Elementary School, not only was a finalist at the local level, but her illustrated poem was submitted on a national level to the American Chemical Society in Washington, DC. Out of all the entries submitted, Lila’s illustrated poem placed second nationally in the grades K-2 category. She was presented with a congratulatory letter, certificate and a cash prize during morning announcements by Howard Drive’s principal, Deanna D. Dalby (pictured with Lila). Her poem can be found online at www.acs.org/ncw.

