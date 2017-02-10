Do you have a green thumb? If you do or you’re just interested in gardening, you may want to join the Palmetto Bay Garden Club. It’s a great local organization that has helped beautify village parks and other areas, and the group has lined up speakers for the next two months.

Member Richard Dorn tells us that on February 28 at 7 p.m., Louise King, the horticulturist at Redlands Fruit and Spice Park will be the featured speaker, and that on March 11 there will be a tour of the park. Then on March 28 the featured speaker will be Adrian Hunsberger, the Miami-Dade County agent, master gardener and entomologist. She’ll be speaking on vegetable gardening in South Florida. The Palmetto Bay Garden Club meets every month from September through May at Ludovici Park in the library’s Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room, which is located on the second floor of the library, 176 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay. Their meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and guests are always welcome.

Driving in these areas? Better slow down. Installation of permanent speed tables on 94 Avenue between 176 Street and 178 Terrace and 148 Street between 74 Avenue and Old Cutler Road just began and are expected to be completed in a week or so. The next area scheduled for installation will be SW 86 Avenue. Temporary street closures and delays are expected, so please use caution when driving in this area.

And here’s another traffic related bit of news… We received an update on Miami-Dade County’s Pilot Project for Intersection of Old Cutler Road and SW 136 Street: The Village has re-installed temporary speed bumps on Farmer Road between SW 136 Street and Old Cutler Road and they’ll remain in place through the 90 period of the County’s pilot project that began on Jan. 31. It is hoped that this move will lessen speeding on Farmer Road. The Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works pilot project restricts northbound left turns at the intersection of Old Cutler Road and SW 136 Street.

Well, the Palmetto Bay Farmers Market got off to a great start (formally) last weekend, with super weather and a good turnout. Among the residents, vendors, officials and others there one of the more charming parts of the day was the music of Sofia Causa and Katerina Rancano of SofistyKat Strings, a violin duo. These nice young ladies can be hired for special events. Visit them at www.facebook.com/sofistykat, or send an email to SofistyKat@outlook.com.

Arousing the ire of village council members visiting Coral Reef Park recently were a number of boaters speeding down the canal that winds through the park with high powered engines, sending a wake that soaked the edges of the banks, created noise and that seem to be a danger to residents in kayaks and wildlife. It’s a safe bet that there’ll be some ordinances proposed to restrict the use of the park canal by these speedboats to improve safety and lessen the damage to the property.

Final note: don’t forget that all municipal offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017 in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

