A group of Cutler Bay residents learned how music can be used to enhance their physical and mental well being during an interactive event on Apr. 24 at the Three Palms at East Ridge.

Music therapist Brea Murakami led the event and demonstrated how music supports physical, cognitive, spiritual, emotional and social wellness through fun, musical experiences. The session illustrated music’s role in the mind-body connection using the latest research in music cognition and its therapeutic uses.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Jack Drago, a 91-year-old participant who has recently started taking piano lessons as well as conversational Spanish to keep his mind sharp. “It definitely helped broaden my appreciation of music and understand the connection that music has with our brain.”

Through song, for example, Murakami was able to get the group to learn the names of all nine U.S. Supreme Court justices in just five minutes.

“Music is more than sound. It is an amazing way to connect ourselves to the world and enhance a healthy lifestyle,” Murakami said. “Music can move us and coordinate our bodies more efficiently, with more purpose.”

The event was free and hosted by AvMed and is part of its monthly AvMed Connect series, which gives the community a chance to explore new topics and share interests with others.

