Lynx Property Services names new operations vice president

Lurlaine Gonzalez has been named vice president of operations at Lynx Property Services, a Miami-based property management company and subsidiary of The Lynx Companies.

Gonzalez, who joined Lynx Property Services in 2011 as an accountant, brings a wealth of experience in real estate management. At Lynx, she worked her way through the ranks, serving as office manager, property manager and regional manager before being promoted to her current role.

“I like the challenge of taking on something new every day, motivating our team, and making sure the culture and mission of our company is being followed,” Gonzalez said. “My job is to make sure we put out a good product in our communities. It’s challenging and rewarding at the same time.”

Lynx Property Services manages accounting, landscaping, janitorial and other functions for homeowner’s associations and properties ranging from single-family home developments, multi-family units, high-rise condominiums and commercial properties.

Gonzalez will oversee a 17-person team, including property managers and the accounting, landscaping and maintenance staffs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix, and is a lifelong Miami resident.

“Lurlaine has an innate leadership ability and a positive attitude that gets things done,” said Shadi Shomar, a principal of Lynx Property Services. “She is a valuable member of our management team, and someone others look up to. At Lynx, we pride ourselves on personalized service that sets us apart. Lurlaine epitomes the type of leader we want to help the company grow.”

Lynx Property Services manages and provides professional services to more than 80 properties and 20,000 units in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

For information about Lynx Property Services, visit https://lynxpropservices.com. For more information about The Lynx Companies, visit www.lynxcompanies.com.