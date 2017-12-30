M-DCPS hosts groundbreaking event at Miami Palmetto High

Miami-Dade County Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board member Dr. Lawrence Feldman, Miami Palmetto High principal Victoria G. Dobbs, district administrators, school staff, and students gathered Dec. 8 to launch the General Obligation Bond (GOB) project at Miami Palmetto High School.

This GOB investment of $44 million will provide 120,000 square feet of new construction, which includes a new classroom building anchoring the new entrance to the school; new administration and student services area; vocational labs for a variety of instructional activities such as Web design, drafting and design, health science, and business technology education; a new arts wing to house 2-D and 3-D art and a photo studio lab; a new gymnastics space, dance room and a new vocal/music room; a new black box theater lab with outdoor stage performances, and a new cafeteria building and interior and exterior dining.

The school board commissioned Zyscovich Architects and MCM (Munilla Construction Management) LLC. The architect has committed to SBE/MBE sub-consultant participation goals of 25 percent and the contractor has committed to 30 percent SBE/MBE sub-contracting goals.

To learn more about school board referendum project progress, visit http://gobprogress.com. For the most up-to-date information download the Dadeschools mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.