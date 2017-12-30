Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

M-DCPS hosts groundbreaking event at Miami Palmetto High

By: Daisy Gonzalez-Diego |December 30, 2017

Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Lawrence Feldman (left) and Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Miami Palmetto High principal Victoria G. Dobbs (center right) were accompanied at the groundbreaking by district adminstrators and school staff.

Miami-Dade County Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board member Dr. Lawrence Feldman, Miami Palmetto High principal Victoria G. Dobbs, district administrators, school staff, and students gathered Dec. 8 to launch the General Obligation Bond (GOB) project at Miami Palmetto High School.

This GOB investment of $44 million will provide 120,000 square feet of new construction, which includes a new classroom building anchoring the new entrance to the school; new administration and student services area; vocational labs for a variety of instructional activities such as Web design, drafting and design, health science, and business technology education; a new arts wing to house 2-D and 3-D art and a photo studio lab; a new gymnastics space, dance room and a new vocal/music room; a new black box theater lab with outdoor stage performances, and a new cafeteria building and interior and exterior dining.

The school board commissioned Zyscovich Architects and MCM (Munilla Construction Management) LLC. The architect has committed to SBE/MBE sub-consultant participation goals of 25 percent and the contractor has committed to 30 percent SBE/MBE sub-contracting goals.

To learn more about school board referendum project progress, visit http://gobprogress.com. For the most up-to-date information download the Dadeschools mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.

