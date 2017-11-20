MDX Traffic Advisory for November 19 through November 26, 2017

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road is closed for reconstruction until the end of December 2017. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue north on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue to NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access ramp to eastbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue south on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway paving on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road/MIA

Avenue/LeJeune Road/MIA Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Continue to NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Exit at southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for bridge and signal work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit ramp to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for barrier wall pour and drainage work on Sunday, November 19 through Tuesday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left on NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Drivers exiting westbound SR 836 at NW 37th Avenue or going westbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation onMonday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left on NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right on NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 11th Street for drainage work on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge work on Wednesday, November 22 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 14th Terrace