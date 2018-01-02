MDX Traffic Advisory through Sunday, January 7, 2018

Sunday, December 31 through Sunday, January 7, 2018 SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road is closed for reconstruction until the end of February 2018. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
- Turn left on NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn right on NW 14th Street
- Turn right on NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10
to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access ramp to eastbound SR 836
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5
each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
- Continue to NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5
each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
- Turn right on NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left on NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right on NW 25th Street
- Turn right on NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 13th Street
- Turn left on NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway paving on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road/MIA
- Turn right on NW 25th Street
- Continue to NW 37th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5
each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right on NW 20th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
Turn left on NW 7th Street
Turn left on NW 12th Avenue
Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Exit at southbound NW 17th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
- Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
- Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 17th Street
- Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
- Turn left on NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 25th Street
- Turn right on NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right on NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left on NW 17th Street
- Turn left on NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right on NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left on NW 25th Street
- Turn left on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 17th Street
- Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left on NW 17th Street
- Turn right on NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for bridge and signal work on Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, December 5 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left on NW 13th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 14th Street
- Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right on NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right on NW 9th Street
- Turn left on NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 11th Street
- Turn left on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit ramp to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left on NW 7th Street
- Turn left on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right on NW 9th Street
- Turn left on NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 11th Street
- Turn left on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for barrier wall pour and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:
- Turn right on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left on NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
OR
- Turn left on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
Drivers exiting westbound SR 836 at NW 37th Avenue or going westbound on NW 14th Street can:
- Turn left on NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for beam installation, bridge and signal work on Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:
- Turn right on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left on NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:
- Turn left on NW 11th Street
- Turn right on NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right on NW 14th Terrace
