MDX Traffic Advisory through Sunday, January 7, 2018

Sunday, December 31 through Sunday, January 7, 2018 SR 836/Dolphin Expressway

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road is closed for reconstruction until the end of February 2018. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10

to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access ramp to eastbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall demolition on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5

each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 45 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Continue to NW 57 th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5

each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway paving on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road/MIA

Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Continue to NW 37 th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5

each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7th Street

Turn left on NW 12th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Exit at southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Continue on NW 7 th Street to access NW 27 th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for bridge and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

Turn left on NW 84 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 25 th Street

Turn right on NW 82 nd Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue

Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Turn left on NW 87 th Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

OR

Turn right on NW 82 nd Avenue

Turn left on NW 25 th Street

Turn left on NW 84 th Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 17 th Street

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 17 th Street

Turn right on NW 84 th Avenue to access NW 12 th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for bridge and signal work on Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, December 5 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 13 th Street

Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit ramp to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Turn right on NW 13 th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right on NW 9 th Street

Turn left on NW 44 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 11 th Street

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn left on NW 14 th Street

Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for barrier wall pour and drainage work on Tuesday, January 2 through Thursday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, January 5 at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn left on NW 7 th Street to access NW 37 th Avenue

OR

Turn left on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Turn right on NW 25 th Street to access NW 37 th Avenue

Drivers exiting westbound SR 836 at NW 37th Avenue or going westbound on NW 14th Street can:

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 7 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for beam installation, bridge and signal work on Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Turn left on NW 37 th Avenue

Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 11 th Street

Turn right on NW 37 th Avenue

Turn right on NW 14 th Terrace