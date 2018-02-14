Miami-Dade County unveils its first branded condom

Making history on Valentine’s Day, Miami-Dade County unveiled its first branded condom as part of the Getting 2 Zero Miami-Dade Awareness Campaign during a press conference in History Miami.

Zena Troutman who has been living with the HIV virus for more than 20 years opened the press conference with a moving testimony. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, County Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, Jr., Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, Florida Senator Rene Garcia, and Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County Administrator/Health Officer Dr. Lillian Rivera stressed the importance of this campaign and the need for awareness in the community.

Miami-Dade County has the highest HIV infection rates in the U.S as of 2016. There are 26,975 people living with HIV/AIDS in the County, which is one in 85 adults.

County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman sponsored the resolution that created the county-wide awareness campaign which was unanimously approved by the Board of County Commissioners. With the collaboration of the Florida Department of Health, the goal is to get to zero new HIV/AIDS cases, zero AIDS related deaths, zero stigma, and zero discrimination.

The Miami-Dade branded condoms will be available throughout Miami-Dade County. In addition to the branded condoms, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County will lead the Getting to Zero efforts by continuing the free distribution of condoms.

Follow us on Twitter at @MDCAdvocacy and Getting2ZeroMIA.