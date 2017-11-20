Miami-Dade legislative delegation selects new chair and vice chair

The Miami-Dade County Legislative Delegation has chosen new leadership for the coming year. Representative Kionne McGhee will replace Representative Jose Felix Diaz as Chairman of the Dade Delegation. Representative Bryan Avila will serve as the Delegation’s new Vice Chair.

Representative McGhee was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2012 from District 117, he currently sits on the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee, Appropriations Committee, Commerce Committee, Insurance & Banking Subcommittee and the Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I’m humbled to be elected by my peers to lead the Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation,” said McGhee. “As Chair, I will lead the charge for badly needed mass transit improvements in Miami-Dade, organize our membership to implement reforms to our justice system, and fight for our county’s priorities in the budget process.”

Representative Avila was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2014 from District 111. In addition to serving as House Majority Deputy Whip 2016-2018 legislative term, he currently sits on the Business & Professions Subcommittee, Economic Affairs Committee, Health & Human Services Committee, Highway & Waterway Safety Subcommittee and the Transportation & Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I am grateful and thank my fellow members of the Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation for electing me as their Vice Chair,” said Avila. “I look forward to working with Chair McGhee and all of our colleagues to ensure that we achieve common, bipartisan goals for the best interests of the people in our county.”