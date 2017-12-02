Miami Native Supports the Navy’s “Silent Service” Half a World Away

A 2015 North Miami Senior High School graduate and Miami native is aiding the U.S. Navy’s silent service in the submarine community as part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender, USS Emory S. Land.

Petty Officer Third Class Kevin Joseph is a ship’s serviceman serving aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of two submarine tenders in the U.S. Navy, conducting coordinated tended moorings and afloat maintenance in the Pacific Ocean as well as the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

A Navy ship’s serviceman is responsible for managing and operating all shipboard retail and service activities. These include the ship’s store, vending machines, coffee kiosks, barber shops and laundry operations.

“While growing up in Miami, I learned to have a hard work ethic and how to finish the job right the first time. and I’ve carried this over to my military service,” Joseph said. “My cousin served in the Navy back in the day. He influenced me quite a bit by letting me know all the possibilities I could accomplish through the Navy.”

With a crew of 42 officers and 600 enlisted, submarine tenders are 649 feet long and weigh approximately 23,493 tons. Their mission is to provide maintenance, repairs, hotel services, weapons reload and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines.

Both of the U.S. Navy’s submarine tenders are homeported in Apra Harbor, Guam, and rotate between deployment to support the forward-operating in the Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility and in port in Guam to support in-port and visiting units.

“Receiving the opportunity to supervise and lead my junior sailors is a huge accomplishment for me,” Joseph said. “I get to show people the ropes and what I know. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I really enjoy it.”

Submarine tenders are additionally capable of providing repair and logistic services to deployed surface ships.

“I am impressed every day by the caliber of the sailors who serve aboard our ship,” said Capt. Douglas Bradley, commanding officer of USS Emory S. Land. “Our hardworking crew completes an immense amount of work daily aboard this ship. The multitude of different skills and responsibilities is remarkable: submarine and surface ship repair, weapons handling, supply, medical, dental, and more. I am extremely honored to lead and serve this immensely talented and dedicated crew.”

The integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners builds a strong fellowship while working alongside each other, Joseph explained. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.

“The Navy has taught me how to handle more responsibility and it’s made me much more self-sufficient,” Joseph added. “I can do things and pay for things on my own.”

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy’s only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land and USS Frank Cable, as well as four Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.