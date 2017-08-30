Miami sailor stands watch on Navy ship

Seaman Wisdom Saintil, a native of Miami assigned to the Deck Department aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), stands watch on the helm in the ship’s pilot house. San Diego, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia Pacific region to strengthen partnerships and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Justin A. Schoenberger/Released)