Miamian assigned to Navy assault ship USS Bataan

LTJG Travis Bridges of Miami reviews a maneuvering board used for tracking surface contacts while standing Junior Officer of the Watch on the bridge of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here