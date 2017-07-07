Microbiology Girls Club designed to spark interest in STEM careers

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Homestead Campus recently hosted its first Microbiology Girls Club for minority girls interested in STEM careers.

The two-day workshop hosted a dozen female students attending the Medical Academy for Science and Technology (MAST) in Homestead who conducted experiments at the campus’ microbiology lab, attended lectures and toured the labs. Guest speakers included neuroscientist Dr. Lecia A.M. Brown and Dr. Ann Mullings, director of Nursing Services at Baptist Health South Florida. The program is funded by a L’Oréal USA For Women in Science’s Changing the Face of STEM Mentoring Grant.

The MDC Microbiology Girls Club was created by assistant professor of microbiology at the Homestead Campus, Dr. M. Nia Madison, a biomedical scientist with more than a decade of research experience in retrovirology, parasitology and host innate immune responses.